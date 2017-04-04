Mumbai: Corporators want BMC to scrap SoBo parking policy

In an unusual move, corporators from across party lines slammed the BMC for implementing the controversial parking policy without giving prior notice, at the civic general body meeting on Monday. They even said that if needed, the policy would be amended.

Under the parking policy, which was implemented on Monday, citizens of the A ward (Colaba, Churchgate, CST and Fort), would have to pay four times the current fee (Rs 60). The charges for parking vehicles on streets have also been increased.

Shiv Sena corporator Anil Kokil raised the issue and demanded that the policy be cancelled. "Citizens will be hit hard as the new rates are exorbitant. The BMC should cancel the policy."

Leader of the house Yashwant Jadhav said, "The BMC should take into account the concerns raised by citizens. If needed, the policy will be re-opened and changes will be made."

The BJP echoed the same sentiment, and asked the civic body to give a hearing to citizens.

Congress group leader Ravi Raja said the section of the parking policy that entails charging citizens for parking on streets should be completely scrapped.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Deshmukh said the BMCâÂÂhad passed the policy in 2015 and the charges were finalised then. However, it could not be implemented as citizens had vehemently opposed it.