Mumbai: Couple found lying in pool of blood at Nagpada house



Representational Image

The manager of a prominent Mughlai eatery at South Mumbai was found unconscious, while his wife was found dead in their house in a chawl at Nagpada, on Tuesday afternoon. He has been admitted in JJ Hospital. It is unclear whether there was a scuffle between the two, or an outsider tried to kill them, but police suspect him.

Zulfikar Dalvi (47), lived with his wife Sameera (40) and two of their three children at South face chawl. On Tuesday afternoon when he didn't go to the paanshop of his brother as usual, the latter came to his house. He found the couple lying in a pool of blood. Shaken, he immediately contacted the Mumbai police control, which informed Nagpada police.

Police reached the chawl and took the couple to JJ Hospital where doctors declared Sameera dead on arrival. "Sameera sustained injuries on her stomach and hands.

Zulfikar also has the same kind of injuries on his body," said a police officer.

Zulfikar used to go home late every night and after waking up around 10 am, he would visit his brother, Abdul Majid's paan shop. "When he didn't come till noon, I went to his house. The door was ajar and when I pushed it, I found my brother and his wife in a pool of blood." "We have registered a case of murder. The statement of the husband will be crucial. We haven't found a weapon," said DCP (Zone-3) Pravin Padwal.