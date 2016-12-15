Mumbai: Crazed canine gouges girl's face, bites 13 more in Vasai

The stray dog was taken away after the 12-year-old girl’s family called the municipal authorities; she and two others have been admitted in hospital



12-year-old Taniya was returning from school when the mad dog bit her in the face

Yet another stray dog has unleashed terror on Vasai, attacking as many as 14 locals yesterday, aged between three years to 60.

Among the victims is a 12-year-old girl who was admitted in hospital after the crazed canine gouged out the skin under her eyes. The dog was caught the same day, after the girl’s family called the municipal authorities.



Three-year-old Umaima Ansari was the youngest victim to be bitten by the dog

The 14 victims are resident of Vasai’s Koliwada area. Three of them — Mansi Shah (17), Taniya Thakur (12) and Samiksha Pandit (60) — suffered the worst injuries and have been admitted to hospital.

Muskaan Shaikh and another victim are administered first-aid at the hospital

12-year-old Taniya was returning from school when the mad dog attacked her and bit her in the face. “I heard Taniya’s screams as she tried to protect herself from the street dog, which was attacking her brutally. We drove the dog away and took her to the government hospital, where we found out that many others had been bitten,” said Taniya’s uncle, Deepak Raut.



The dog was caught by the civic authorities

“I called the dog catching department of the corporation, after which officials grabbed the dog and took it away with them,” Raut added.

Another local resident, Adil Ansari recalled, “My 3-year-old niece Umaima was playing outside the house when the stray dog attacked her. The civic officials caught the dogs three hours later, and first aid was administered to all victims at the civic hospital.”

“The victims were in the age group of 3 to 60 years. Three were received major injuries and have been admitted, while the others were allowed to go after we have them the anti-rabies injection and first-aid,” said Dr Bhakti Chaudhari, medical superintendent of Vasai Virar Mahanagar Palika hospital.