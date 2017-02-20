Mumbai: Cricketer drives car onto Andheri station platform at rush hour



Representational pic

A cricketer allegedly drove his car onto the platform of a suburban railway station during the rush hour this morning leading to chaos at the premises, police said.

Ranji cricket player Harpeet Singh drove his four-wheeler directly onto the platform no. 1 of one of the busiest suburban stations at around 7.20 AM, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said.

The car was immediately confiscated by RPF officials. Singh was taken into custody and he was being quizzed, he said.

The incident caused chaos at the Andheri railway station as daily commuters were rushing to catch the local trains to their offices.

Singh is likely to be booked under sections of the Railway Act.