Mumbai: Crime Branch claims to have seized drugs worth Rs 54 lakh



Representational picture

On Tuesday, the Crime Branch claimed to have busted a major drug racket, with the arrest of two accused and recovery of a consignment worth Rs 54 lakh. However, sources have revealed that the seized drugs would not be worth more than Rs 2 lakh, as one of it is not a psychotropic substance under NDPS Act.

According to the Crime Branch, they have arrested the two accused, Jayesh Shah (30) and Deepak Gupta (30), from Kandivali. They were carrying 2,669 grams of Ephedrine, Bromezine, Methamphetamine and Ketamine. Following a tip-off, the cops had laid a trap to nab the accused. An officer said, "Shah worked as a moneylender. We are trying to find out who lured them into the narcotics business."

Also read - Mumbai Crime: Drugs worth Rs 2.3 lakh seized in Dahisar; two held

Sources in the Crime Branch said that Bromezine was neither a narcotic nor a psychotropic substance. Considering this fact, the total recovery would not be more than Rs 2 lakh.

Also read: MD drug worth Rs 2.4 crore seized by Mumbai police, one held

An officer said, "The price of 1.9kg of Ephedrine is Rs 1 lakh, as per kg costs Rs 50,000. Per kg of Methamphetamine costs Rs 1 lakh, hence the value of 246 grams of the drug that has been recovered, will be Rs 25,000. Ketamine is 2.5.lakh per kg and as per the price, 373 grams cost Rs 90,000. Hence, the total value of the consignment would be Rs 2.15lakh."