Mumbai: Crime Branch left red-faced after four-hour search leads to nothing

Crime Branch raided Kandivli call centre only to emerge embarrassed
The international call centre raided in Kandivli. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar
In the backdrop of the Mira Road call centre scam that was busted recently, a team of 25 police officers raided a Kandivli-based international call centre on Wednesday night. But four hours later, the cops realised they had acted upon unauthentic information.
Crime Branch officers stormed into the premises of Global e-Services Pvt. Ltd. in Akurli Nagar, to check operations at the company. A police officer said, "We had received information about illegal activities at a Kandivli call centre. We reached the call centre around 11 pm and conducted a thorough check. But, we didn’t find anything suspicious, so the raid was called off around 3 am."
Over 60 employees were present within the premises during the raids. They could only leave the call centre after 3 am. The security guard at the company, NC Mishra, said, "We had been told to stop anybody from entering the premises. We are not aware why the raids were conducted."
The cops, however, were convinced that the company legally caters to international clients by offering customer care and technical support.
Justifying their actions, ACP Abhay Shastri of the Crime Branch said, "When we receive information, we verify it. It’s why the officers reached the call centre to check if any illegal activity was taking place on its premises."
