Mumbai: Crime detection cop dies after falling off from train on the way to work

Wadala GRP, on Friday, lost their known detection cop in an accident while he was travelling to work in an outstation train. Head Constable Dattatraya Shinde, 48, a crime detection constable, left from home at Kalyan for his night shift duty at Wadala GRP office at 7 pm. On the same night, around 10 pm his body was spotted at Kanjurmarg track, his head and hands sustained injuries. He was taken to Rajawadi Hospital by Kurla GRP personnel and was declared brought dead. Shinde has a son, 17, daughter 21 and a wife. Kurla GRP has filed an accidental Death report regarding Shinde's death.

The cops suspect that he might have had received a call when he was travelling in the mail train and must have stood near the door in order to receive a signal and fallen off in the process. According to Wadala GRP, Shinde was a very good detection cop. His body was handed over to his family and it has been taken to his native place at Usmanabad. All his belongings were found with him, so the police ruled out a theft angle.