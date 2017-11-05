Mumbai: Cyber forensic experts roped in to trace missing Govandi teen

Following the case of the missing 15-year-old from Govandi, who left home to kill himself as part of an online game, the investigating team has roped in cyber forensic experts to trace him through his online activities. He was playing the game through The Onion Router (TOR), a software that enables anonymous communication on the dark web. As the dark web makes it almost impossible for the police to trace such online activities, therefore, cyber forensic experts had to be roped in. Investigations have also revealed that this game is not Blue Whale, but, something on similar lines.

Based on two leads the police has got so far, two search teams have spread out beyond Mumbai, where Ahmedabad is one of the suspect places. Shahaji Umap, Deputy Commissioner of police, zone VI, said, "We cannot disclose details about the case at this point. We can only tell you that the investigation is proceeding in a positive direction."

The boy left home last Sunday when the rest of the family had stepped out to watch a movie.