Mumbai: Cylinder blasts lead to major fire in Kurla, no casualties



The fire at Kurla. Pic: Anuraag Kamble/ Twitter

A major fire broke out at Kurla's Kapadia Nagar, in a garage, early on Friday morning. According to reports, there were 9 cylinders in the godown, of which three exploded owing to heat.

The fire was doused in a couple of hours, and luckily there were no casualties. Two firemen suffered suffered minor injuries in the blaze.

Mumbai: Fire broke out at a godown in Kurla's Mohammad Estate area late last night, was later contained. Situation under control. pic.twitter.com/eGbhyTRuu9 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 20, 2017

A fire officer informed DNA, "The fire control received a call at 1.15am. It was a level four fire call. 14 fire engines and 12 water tankers were sent to the spot along with an ambulance."

Speaking about the damage, the officer told the website, "The adjacent garage also caught fire and the material inside these garages was completely burned. A couple of slums also caught fire. However, no one was injured. There was a car outside the garage which too burned down."

Further investigations are underway.