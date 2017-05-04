Mumbai: D'Monte cross demolition sees largest community protest at Bandra



The D'Monte cross demolition has sparked protests everywhere. Pics/Bipin Kokate

Tempers matched the mercury as the Christian community gathered in a show of strength at St Martin's Road Bandra (W) on Wednesday morning to protest BMC's demolition of a cross on D'Monte road, near D'Monte Park, on Saturday, April 29.

Posters and banners aloft, wooden crosses in their hands, all asking the question: Why? "That is what we want to know," said C Gonsalves, from Vasai.

The crowd was growing outside the `H' West ward office, as a few leaders went inside to talk to BMC officials. A hymn rang out, amidst the honking of cars and whirr of rickshaws at the impossibly crowded Hill Road.

The mammoth gathering then, started making its way to St Peters Church, a little down the road to listen to their community leaders speak and have more clarity on the issue.

"Shame on the BMC," said Capt. B Fernandes, who said added that he was retired, so he could make it easily for the protest, but, "there are many working persons who have sacrificed their working hours to be here."

A grim Russell Fernandes, who was walking alongside the Capt. said, "This cross which was demolished is more than 100 years old. Older than the BMC itself. That should be the headline of your piece," he stated strongly, a sentiment endorsed by other walkers near him, with a loud cheer. Some walker piped in, "The Mumbai police should concentrate on reducing the crime in the city, instead of watching over this destruction of structures."



A swarm of people, with the numbers growing every minute

As the protesting group wound its way towards St Peters Church, passing curious shopkeepers and befuddled motorists who did not know what was going on, the omnipresent banner held aloft had the words, 'BMC' written on it. This was followed with, 'Build My Cross'. Mary Enthiado explained, "Besides the religious value, the cross had so much sentimental value for us."

Some of the protestors were happy to escape inside the cool environs of the Church. Others still lounged outside; as if the Mumbai's may heat was nothing to bear in the service of God. The Church was packed and numbers would have swelled close to thousand. Fr. Francis Juan shuffled along, at 85 years; his gentle presence was like a balm to the bottled anger. Fr. Juan said outside the church entrance, pickled red in the sun and clutching his tetra pack of water, "Religion should never divide people, I am sad today. I pray for co-operation, understanding and a happy society," before he was whisked away by some well wishers.

Nisha Pereira added, "The cross was legal, so why was it removed? We are not against illegal structures being moved but this was legal." A protestor was heard mumbling under her breath, "Slum dwellers that are illegal will be legalised, simply because they are a vote bank…"

From within the church one could hear prayers and mass with a voice saying, "Mary, our mother was at the foot of the cross which was demolished." For Elton D'Souza, it was, "basic human rights, the right to worship which was taken away," while Ramsey Rebello from Poisar added, "why was a JCB brought to demolish the cross? It could have been easily removed by two people. The JCB was to show the might of the BMC."

Dolphy D'Souza, community leader said that earlier in the morning a clutch of people from the group had a meeting with Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner, H-West ward and though Ughade defended his stand, we told him, "what you did was unilaterally illegal and there was a non-application of mind."

As the morning inched closer to early afternoon, a packed church heard speakers like advocate Godfrey Pimenta who said, "We have been given one month and told to go to the court. We will do so, but the point is how many times do we have to keep going to church?" That seemed to encapsulate the mood of the people. Though leaders were trying to assuage feelings that the Christian community was being unfairly targeted, saying this should not be about religious division, the ire was bubbling.

Even in the silence one got the feeling that this community rightly or wrongly thinks that because of lesser numbers and because they are seen as peace loving, the hands driving the JCB or swinging the axe were quicker and lighter when it came to their structures.