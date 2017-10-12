The Thane police on Wednesday invoked the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) against gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar, and six other people, including Chhota Shakeel in the first extortion case registered against them.



Iqbal Kaskar after his arrest

The MCOCA was applied against five people besides Kaskar, Chhota Shakeel. These include Mumtaz Shaikh, Israr Sayed, Pankaj Gangar, Shamim and Guddu. Four of them were arrested by the Thane police, while Chhota Shakeel is absconding along with Shamim and Guddu, who are from Bihar. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane Crime Branch, said that the file was submitted to the special court which accepted the case.

Court accepted appeal

"We have communicated to the special Thane court about the MCOCA we had applied in the first case against seven people. The file was been submitted in the court a week ago, and the Thane court had accepted the appeal for MCOCA on Wednesday giving us the green signal," said a senior official from the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane Crime Branch.

The MCOCA has been invoked against Kaskar and others in the first extortion case registered at the Kasarwadavali police station in Thane on a complaint filed by a builder, a police officer said.

The extortion demand

The accused had allegedly demanded and accepted R30 lakh and four flats in a high rise on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. The police also found that of the four flats, one was gifted to Mumtaz and was in Kaskar's name, while two others were sold by him and Israr who shared the amount, and the fourth was given to a woman whose father owned the land.

Sources claimed that it was an organised syndicate run by Kaskar. He and his associates were running the extortion racket mostly involving those in the real estate business. A senior official from Thane police said the arrested accused will be in custody for a month.

Rs 30 lakh

The amount allegedly demanded by the accused

