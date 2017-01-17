Mumbai: Day-old infant found dead in garbage dump



The baby’s body was found in a bin by garbage cleaners

A day-old baby boy was found dead in a garbage heap at Borivli (West) by BMC workers yesterday at 10 am. The Borivli police said the workers were emptying the bins when they found the infant. They called up the police who reached the spot and sent the body to Bhagwati hospital for post-mortem.

The police said that with no CCTV cameras at the spot where the body was found, they are finding it difficult to track down who abandoned the infant. As the garbage dump was opposite Apex hospital, the police made inquiries whether any deliveries had happened there in the last few days, but failed to get any clues. They have now registered a case against an unknown person under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the IPC. Officers are examining footage from CCTVs in nearby areas to see if they can spot someone carrying a newborn walking towards the dump.

Senior inspector Gunaji Sawant said, “The body was found concealed under the garbage. A few rashes were found on the body. We did spot panchnama and sent the body for post-mortem.”

“We have registered a case and are investigating further,” he added.