Mumbai: Days before leader's arrest, Facebook cult posted about 'sexpectations'



Shifu Sunkriti cult leader Sunil Kulkarni

In the ongoing investigation into 'sex and drugs' cult Shifu Sunkriti, the Mumbai crime branch has recovered sexual contents and obscene pictures posted by the cult's social media accounts and a logo similar to the 'eye of horus', following the arrest of its leader Sunil Kulkarni on April 20.

A post on April 10 – just a few days before the Bombay High Court ordered an FIR against Kulkarni –was about "Shifu Sunkriti sexpectations talk for college boys and girls through humor and real experience of scientific facts about sex, dating and love." The post has a brief description on the talk and explains group discussions between college boys and girls on sexual intercourse.

Vagina monologues

The content, which was being spread among young boys and girls through social media, has been found to be extremely sexual in nature. A post from December 8, 2016 gives a detailed description of different types of 'yoni' (vagina) and presented as information to understand 'women and femininity'.

A crime branch officer said, "The cult had been operating mostly on social media. Each talk show used to have an e-mail ID and requested participants to contact them on it. Also, participants were asked for their contact numbers so that they could be contacted for future events."

Kulkarni's meeting spot

The police have also learnt that Kulkarni's meeting point was a cafeteria in Juhu. Cops are investigating if Kulkarni used to meet young boys and girls there to allegedly lure them to join the cult. "He [Kulkarni] is in police custody till May 3. We have also learnt that he has cases against him in Pune, Delhi and Nagpur.

They relate to allegations of rape, cheating and forgery," the official added.

Kulkarni was arrested by the police after parents of two women aged 24 and 21 approached the Bombay high stating that their behaviour had changed after they met Kulkarni and also their daughters had refused to come back home. The parents had alleged that their daughters were ensnared by the cult, which operated on social media, and its founder Kulkarni.

Another family approaches cops

In their petition before the High Court, the parents claimed that their daughters had left home early this year allegedly under the influence of Kulkarni and his group. They claimed that Shifu Sunkriti was a "sex and drugs racket" that contacts young girls on Facebook and other social networking sites. Another family has also approached the cops to file a complaint against Kulkarni with allegations similar to previous complaints.

Kulkarni has been booked under various IPC sections including 370 (trafficking of person), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 420 (cheating) and 292 (sale of obscene books), the official said. He has also been charged under IT Act under sections 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67(a) (publishing or transmitting in the electronic form any material, which contains sexually explicit act or conduct).