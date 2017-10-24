Parts of a Bryde's whale's carcass were found near Colaba on Monday. The whale could have washed ashore day or two ago. A marine researcher who had gone to the spot told mid-day it is difficult to state the exact age of the creature or the cause of its death.



The whale's head washed ashore at Colaba pumping station, and the tail was found 500 m away, near Afghan church

"The head of the whale washed ashore at Colaba pumping station, while the tail was found 500 metres away, near Afghan Church. The tail could not be measured, as it was inaccessible. The other half measured around 7.8 meters," said the researcher.

Speaking about the total length of the whale's body, the researcher said, "Without the actual measurement of the tail, it is difficult to tell the complete length of the animal. But Bryde's whales grow up to a maximum length of 50 ft."

50 ft

Maximum length of a Bryde's whale