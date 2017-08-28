Mumbai: Dead dolphin found near Carter Road, porpoise at Aksa beach



The dolphin found dead at Carter Road

There seems to be no ebb in the tide of marine animals getting washed ashore here - a dead dolphin was found near Carter Road in Bandra and a porpoise at Aksa beach in Malad West yesterday.

In the past six to eight months, incidents of dead or injured marine creatures getting washing ashore, on the west coast of Mumbai and the neighbouring Palghar district, have increased.



The Indo-pacific finless porpoise found dead on Madh Island beach

Wildlife lovers and activists working for the conservation of marine species have been saying that the government must take these instances seriously and conduct a proper study to prevent further deaths and injuries.

Activist's advice

Yesterday, Ankit Vyas, a volunteer with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, received a call from locals on Madh Island about the creature getting washed onto the beach, after which Vyas informed the range forest officer of the mangroves cell and rushed to the spot.

"On reaching the beach, I saw that the dead creature was an Indo-pacific finless porpoise. I also found out about a dolphin getting washed ashore near Carter Road. The government needs to take this seriously; it should conduct a thorough investigation into such instances, so that more tragedy can be avoided," he said.

Official speak

A team of forest department officials from the state mangroves cell visited both locations and conducted panchnamas, after which the bodies were buried.According to the officials, 77 carcasses of marine creatures have got washed onto the shores of Mumbai between 2015 and 2017. In the past, there also have been instances of injured marine creatures, including Olive Ridley turtles and green sea turtles, being found across the state. On the west coast between Mumbai and Dahanu, 20-25 marine creatures have been found this year alone.