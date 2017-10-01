Nearly 24 hours after the horror stampede on the foot overbridge at Elphinstone Road station on Friday, another injured victim breathed his last around 11 am on Saturday morning, taking the total toll to 23. Satyendra Kanojia, 35, who was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of KEM Hospital on Friday, died during treatment, doctors confirmed.



Locals climb on to the narrow foot over-bridge at Elphinstone this morning during rush hour to rescue injured commuters wedged in the railing

Kanojia was working at a garment shop in Dadar for the last 10 years. He is survived by his wife and three young children, who live in their hometown in UP. According to an official from KEM Hospital, of the 23 dead, 19 bodies have been handed over to the relatives. "Of the 38 injured, only four have been discharged," said an official from KEM Hospital. The rest are being treated in the casualty ward. No one is critical.