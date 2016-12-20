Mumbai: Decor firm ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh for mental agony

A consumer court has directed a décor company to pay Rs 1 lakh in compensation, not for defective work, but for the mental agony caused to a customer owing to substandard work.

AâÂÂcomplaint filed by Anita Paranjpe, a Mahim resident, states that she had assigned gold leafing work to Yusuf Tukadi, proprietor of Bella Décor. During the deal, she was promised a warranty of five years. Tukadi completed the work on December 7, 2013, and was paid Rs 1,17,400 for it.

But within a month, the gold leafing began to turn black. Paranjpe requested Tukadi to rectify the defect, after which he sent workers only for a touch-up.

According to Paranjpe, the gold leafing work kept turning black. Paranjpe then requested another firm, Gold Craft Studio, to inspect the work, who said the work had been done with inferior quality material.

Paranjpe then issued a notice to Tukadi on June 16, 2014. When Tukadi failed to comply, Paranjpe filed a complaint in the consumer court asking for compensation of R1 lakh with interest.

Tukadi, in his written statement to the court, denied all allegations.

Judge BS Wasekar and member HK Bhaise of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, central Mumbai, while passing the order, said, “Work turning black within a month amounts to deficiency in service. In the natural course, the complainant will suffer mental agony considering the large amount spent on the job.”

Observing that there was deficiency in service, the court directed Tukadi to pay R 1 lakh for mental agony, with 9% interest per annum. It also directed Tukadi to pay R10,000 as court fee.