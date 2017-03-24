Mumbai: Denied entry to meet CM Devendra Fadnavis, farmer bites constable



Rameshwar Bhusare

Rameshwar Bhusare (32) had come all the way from Kannad, Aurangabad to meet chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, but when he was denied entry at Mantralaya, he reacted fiercely and bit the hand of the constable on duty. A case is now being registered at the Marine Drive police station and Bhusare has been detained.

Bhusare had built a poly house and a shed net for in his farm that got destroyed during hailstorms in April 2015. Since then, he has been running in circles to claim compensation, as his name was excluded from the list of entitled farmers.

After not getting any response from the local bodies and letters to the CMâÂÂalso getting him nowhere, he first visited Mantralaya in October 2016, but to no avail. Then on Thursday, he came with the intent of directly meeting the CM.

"He reached the CM's office at around 4 pm, which is closing time. So, he was told that the CM is not in Mantralaya, and he has to leave," said DCP (Zone-1) Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, adding "Constable Shankar Patankar asked him to leave, but he refused. Then they tried to lift him, but a scuffle broke out and Bhusare bit Patankar's right hand. The bite was so severe that Bhusare drew blood.