Mumbai: Depressed 85-year-old jumps from 14th floor

An octogenarian committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of his building. According to police, the primary reason for his suicide was illness and depression. No suicide note has been found, and the Mulund police have registered a case of accidental death.

Lalji Bhanushali (85) stayed with his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson in Mulund. He lost his wife last year and was continuously battling illness. He underwent treatment for fever in a hospital and had returned 15 days ago.

Lalji was taken to the BMC-run MT Agarwal Hospital where he was declared dead.

"We are yet to ascertain the reason for his suicide. But he seemed to be lonely and depressed over his illness. He did not leave a suicide note," said Rajaram Vhanmane, Senior Inspector of Mulund Police Station.