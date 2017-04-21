Mumbai: Depressed chef's suicide bid thwarted by younger brother at Bandra residence

Representational Pic

A 20-year-old chef from a prominent Juhu restaurant tried to commit suicide yesterday, but his efforts were thwarted by his younger brother and some alert neighbours.

According to cops, the incident to­ok place around 3 pm, when the chef, identified as Rahul Mullah, was alone at his Bandra (West) residence. "His brother was out for work. Rahul tied one end of a scarf to an iron rod on the flat's ceiling and hanged himself by it. His brother reached home after a few minutes and rang the bell several times, but it went unanswered. He suspected something was wrong and started to break open the door. On hearing the commotion, their neighbours too joined Rahul's brother and together they barged in. They found Rahul hanging from the ceiling in an unconscious state and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors managed to save him," an officer from Bandra police station said. The officer added that Rahul had later been shifted to Lilavati hospital for further treatment.

According to an initial probe, it seems Rahul had been suffering from depression. "Rahul was showing signs of depression and had admitted to his friends that he was disturbed. We also spoke to his brother, who told us Rahul often said he would not live long. We did not find any suicide note at the crime spot, but investigations are underway," the officer said.