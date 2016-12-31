Mumbai: Depressed over baby deaths, nurse kills herself



Asha Thapa

The death of her two newborn babies and a miscarriage in the last six months led a depressed 24-year-old nurse to commit suicide at the hospital where she worked for the past five years. The nurse, who worked at the Madina Hospital and Polyclinic at Kandivli West, hung herself with a scarf in the morning on Friday.

According to Kandivli police sources, the deceased, Asha Dipen Thapa (24), hailing from Nepal, took the drastic step between 10 and 11 am. She was last seen by her colleagues from the night shift when they handed over the work to her before leaving the hospital. Police said Asha resumed duty around 10 am. Sadique Sheikh (42), an assistant at the hospital was sleeping. There were a few patients on the first floor when she committed suicide.



The hospital where she worked

The incident came into light, when the owner of the hospital, Dr Ehsan Shaikh arrived and enquired about the staff. Police said he found the room besides his cabin was closed from inside. He knocked several times but when he did not get a reply, he went to the first floor and asked about Asha. Sadique and other staff went to the ground floor and called on her phone, but got no reply. When someone was sent behind the building, from the window Asha’s body was seen hanging from the fan.

Dr Shaikh informed the police. Asha’s body was sent for postmortem to the Shatabdi hospital. He said, "Asha was hardworking, punctual and obedient. Not just the staff but the patients who came for treatment liked her." "Two of her babies died after birth and few months back she had a miscarriage when she was six months pregnant. She was taking treatment from one of the best doctors in Mumbai," he added.

"We have informed her family members about her death. We have not found a suicide note from the spot, but on primary basis we have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). If her family members make an allegation we will take action as per law," said Senior PI Mukund Pawar from Kandivli police station.