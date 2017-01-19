Mumbai: Deputy mayor Alka Kerkar accused of flouting election code of conduct

One of the poster which is flouting the code of conduct

With the BMC elections just a month away, political parties have gone on a war zone. Recently, Arun Gawli's son Shyam Jaiswal of Akhil Bharatiya Sena filed a complaint against deputy mayor Alka Kerkar with the State Election Commission and Khar police station, for violating the code of conduct.



According to Jaiswal, the deputy mayor’s posters have been displayed at Rajesh Khanna Garden, the North Avenue Road in Santacruz, and the 16th Road in Santacruz West, where Kerkar resides, despite the election code of conduct coming into effect. "These are petty stunts to win the elections. How difficult is it to remove the posters?" asked Jaiswal.

Rubbishing Jaiswal's claims, Kerkar said that the posters were put up before the code of conduct came into effect. "Sometimes, when the BMC staff is going around with it's van, they miss out a few spots. I don’t think there is any breach of conduct here. It wasn’t done intentionally," said Kerkar, adding that Jaiswal is making false allegations for publicity.

In the complaint, Jaiswal also mentions that the deputy mayor has placed several green coloured-BMC dustbins in her own premises, instead of placing it in other parts of the city. “I will distribute it when necessary,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal has alleged that the election commission hasn’t acted on his complaint yet. "We have been going to their office everyday, but there has been no progress. They are all hands-in-glove with each other," he said.

An officer from the election commission, requesting anonymity, said, "We are still investigating the matter, but it’s difficult to comment on the progress of the complaint."