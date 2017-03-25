Mumbai: Despite NGT order, contractor begins soil testing at Aarey Colony

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) seems determined to start work in Aarey colony. Despite the status quo on construction there, a local tabela owner has alleged that an MMRC contractor has brought a soil testing machine to start work.

Rahil Nandolia, who has a tabela in unit number 19 at Aarey Milk Colony, adjacent to the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, has alleged that the contractor has violated the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which has asked to maintain a status quo in Aarey colony.

The matter regarding construction of the car depot is pending before the NGT, as green activists had approached it.

Nandolia alleged that on Wednesday, the staff of the contractor approached them and told them that they will be starting the soil testing work.

"Late on Thursday night they came with the machinery to the site near our tabela, and told us that from Friday they will begin the work. We told them that there is a status quo on construction. But they told us that the status quo is on constructing the car depot, while they were constructing the ramps for the metro for which soil testing will be done. I have informed the Aarey police station about the same and also the Aarey CEO's office," said Nandolia.

S K Gupta, one of the directors of MMRC said, "First of all, there is no stay, and we are not doing any construction in Aarey, nor we are cutting any trees. What we are doing is just examination of soil, which we can do."