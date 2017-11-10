Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis discusses Metro-III issue with Parsi community members

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today held talks with the representatives of Parsi community over their objections to the Mumbai Metro-III rail project.



Devendra Fadnavis

Two Parsi high priests have recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to realign the upcoming Metro III rail route saying it threatens the sanctity of two fire temples in south Mumbai, which would be a "great religious loss" to the community.

Talking about today's meeting, an official from the chief minister's office (CMO) said, "The underground tunnel is proposed to pass beneath a couple of agyaris, to which the community has objected. Fadnavis today held a meeting with the Parsi community representatives and the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) chief Ashwini Bhide."

"Fadnavis assured them that the agyaris won't be affected due to the Metro-III work," the official added. Mumbai BJP unit chief Ashish Shelar tweeted about the meeting and thanked Fadnavis and the Parsi community for coming together to find a solution.

Sources confirmed that Fadnavis assured them that the fire temples will not be affected.