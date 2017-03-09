Mumbai: Dhobi Ghat slum talents set the stage on fire



The inter-slum competition was held at Damodar Hall in Dadar to celebrate International Women's Day. Pics/Datta Kumbhar

More than 200 women from the slums of Dhobi Ghat, Marwari Wadi, Bhoiwada, Janubhai Compound and more, have proved what the International Women's Day is all about. It's just about breaking free, being bold and following the heart. Taking part in an inter-slum competition, the women danced, walked the ramp and presented different forms of performing arts before a jam-packed Damodar Hall at Dadar.



Tejashree Rajeeb Salaskar walked the ramp

Through the event, which was organised by NGO Omkar Foundation, the women not just celebrated the day, but also sent out strong social messages by performing plays. One of the participants from the 'Street Natak' group said, "Respect for women is not derived from the fact whether they are educated or not. It's a basic human right."



Harshini Kanhekar, India's first woman firefighter



Dignified survival

While some women performed on stage, others sold hand-made jewellery and clothes outside the hall. Speaking to mid-day, 38-year-old Ankita Anil Purav, from Vikhroli's transit camp at Parkside area said, "Our sole motive was to make the women self-sustainable and this seemed like the best opportunity." She further said, "People think that just because the poor are uneducated, they are helpless. We hope to change this notion. I have a daughter and it's important for me to be a strong role model for her. It's not just about equality. We need to survive but with dignity."

It's different

Tejashree Rajeeb Salaskar, who walked the ramp, said that she never thought that performing in front of the audience would bring about so many changes. "I feel different and much more confident," she added. Another 20-year-old girl Rukaiya Alam Sheikh, who was awarded for being the best-dressed participant said, "I motivate girls from my locality to discuss their problems. If we talk about it, then we can definitely reach a solution."