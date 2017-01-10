Mumbai: Did man who dumped body at LTT come from slums across tracks?

In the latest development in the case of a body being found at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, cops have obtained CCTV footage in which a man is seen at a platform with the red suitcase in which the body was dumped, on Sunday.

According to a report in the Times of India, investigating officers haven’t found any footage of the person coming into the station platform. This has led them to suspect that the man could have come from across the tracks, where the Sable Nagar slums exist. Meanwhile, the CCTV images have been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Mumbai crime: 10-year-old's body found in a suitcase near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

The post-mortem report of the victim stated that the victim died due to asphyxia, which means he may have been throttled to death. "The way the boy's body had been stuffed into the suitcase indicates that he was killed on Sunday itself," a crime branch officer told the paper.

The body of the unidentified boy was found in a suitcase on Sunday evening near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kurla. The body was wrapped in a saree and the suitcase was open. It was noticed by a resident who alerted the cops. Tilak Nagar Police registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) and sent the body for a post-mortem.

Sunil Gupta, a resident of a nearby chawl, had told mid-day, “I was going to relieve myself when I found a big travelling suitcase lying open. When I went close to it I saw a dead body inside. I called the police control room on 100, they reached within few minutes.”