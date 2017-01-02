Mumbai: Dilapidated buildings continue to thrive in C Ward ward

Dilapidated buildings continue to thrive in ward; no let-up in traffic snarls
It has become hard to tell authorised buildings from the illegal ones in Kalbadevi. Pic/Milind Karekar
We had on September 26 last year highlighted the growing menace of pollution caused by illegal goldsmiths’ factories, jampacked roads and water shortage in the ward. Although demonetisation has slowed down goldsmiths’ work and has, therefore, reduced pollution, little else has changed. A number of buildings are dilapidated and in need of immediate repairs. Vehicles parked haphazardly on the roads remain a key concern.
JS Ghegadmal, assistant municipal commissioner of the ward, refused to comment.
Resident speak
Vinod Khirsagar, Resident of Thakurdwar
There are no footpaths. At 5 am, we get water that reeks of sewerage. Most localities have not been fumigated, leaving us to wage a lonely battle against dengue and malaria all year round.
Expert speak
Bhanwarsinh Rajput, Political analyst
Many ward officers have come and gone, but the situation remains the same. Illegal constructions and traffic issue can be resolved, but it needs a political will. We live in south Mumbai, but civic amenities provided to us are equivalent to those at a village.
Corporators speak
Yugandhra Salekar
Durgadevi Udyan, Madhav Baug, Bhuleshwar
The ward has a number of old structures. There is a cave-in reported every fortnight. Owing to low water pressure, residents are forced to use motor pumps. Cleanliness is another sticky issue. Citizens and the authorities need to work together.
Yakub Memon
Khara Talao, Nul Bazaar, Goghari Mohalla
Most of the city’s old structures are in this ward. We need a plan to redevelop them; cluster development is the only solution. Owing to narrow roads and haphazard parking, traffic jams are a common feature in most localities. The BMC must think out of the box to resolve this problem.
C Ward
Dhobi Talao, Khara Talao, Chira Bazaar, Bhuleshwar, Kalbadevi, Mumbadevi, Durgadevi Udyan
