Mumbai: Dilapidated buildings continue to thrive in C Ward ward



It has become hard to tell authorised buildings from the illegal ones in Kalbadevi. Pic/Milind Karekar

We had on September 26 last year highlighted the growing menace of pollution caused by illegal goldsmiths’ factories, jampacked roads and water shortage in the ward. Although demonetisation has slowed down goldsmiths’ work and has, therefore, reduced pollution, little else has changed. A number of buildings are dilapidated and in need of immediate repairs. Vehicles parked haphazardly on the roads remain a key concern.

JS Ghegadmal, assistant municipal commissioner of the ward, refused to comment.