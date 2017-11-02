Mumbai: Dilapidated Mulund hospital operational despite BMC notice

Dengue patient Ram Devkar, 32, has been having sleepless nights since he was admitted to MT Agarwal Hospital, a peripheral medical centre of the BMC, in Mulund West. It is not his illness that is robbing him of sleep, as much as the crumbling ceiling above his head. "I just want to get out alive," he says.

Devkar's fears are not unfounded. On October 18, the BMC had issued a C-1 certificate to the dilapidated civic hospital, declaring it extremely dangerous, and ordered that it be immediately vacated.

But, two weeks on, the hospital continues to admit patients and conduct surgeries. While its broken ceilings are being temporary held up by nets, the huge cracks in the walls, might give way anytime, putting the lives of several patients at risk.

The exposed rods in the beams

Living dangerously

Established in 1984, MT Agarwal sees a footfall of around 2,000 outdoor patients every day. Around 10 minor surgeries are conducted here daily, while around 140 indoor patients are treated at any given point of time. But, despite being such an important healthcare centre, authorities have paid no heed towards its maintenance.

The ceilings in the wards and staircases covered by netting to prevent debris from falling on patients or their relatives. Pics/ Rajesh Gupta

Consecutive structural audit reports over the past three years have suggested that the building needs major structural correction and repairs. The first audit in 2014 suggested a few repairs in the ground-plus-three structure. But, as no work was carried out, the situation worsened and authorities had to put nets across the hospital to keep patients from harm's way. After repeated complaints, a detailed structural audit was carried out in September. The report categorised the structure under C-1 type.

According to the BMC, C-1 buildings need urgent repairs and have to be vacated immediately.

The filthy hospital kitchen

BMC assistant commissioner Kishor Gandhi (T-ward) issued a notice on October 18, asking the authorities to vacate the structure within 15 days. As a temporary measure, the BMC also suggested the staff shift to another structure, just 10 minutes from the hospital. Gandhi said, "The structural audit clearly suggests that the structure is dilapidated, but it also cites that the repairs can increase the life of the building by three or five years. We had a meeting with hospital officials, who agreed to vacate the building. If any untoward inc­ident happens, the administration will be solely responsible for it."

However, Prakash Gangadhare, sitting corporator of BJP from Mulund West, blames the BMC for being lax on the issue. "I have been raising my voice against the apathy towards this hospital for almost five years. After a lot of effort, I, fin­ally, succeeded in passing a proposal to create a multi-speciality hospital at this place with advance healthcare facility. Tenders worth R300 crore were floated twice, but the contract was not given to anyone. The result is in front of you. The hospital can collap­se any moment."

Prakash Gangadhare, BJP corporator

Orders flouted

The hospital administration, however, doesn't seem keen on addressing the issues raised in the structural report and has already flouted the deadline given by the assistant commissioner. An officer from the hospital administration said that certain wards of the hospital would continue functioning in the basement of the premises. "The new structure suggested by the BMC lacks basic amenities, making it ill-suited for running a hospital," the official said.

Hence, the OPD department and Emergency Medical Room will be shifted to the basement of the hospital, while other wards and operation theatres will be shifted to the new building, the official added.

When contacted, Dr. Usha Mhoprekar, medical superintendent, of the hospital, was noncommittal on the shift. "We are working on the instructions given by the BMC authorities, and we will act in the interest of the patients," she said.