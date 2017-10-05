The festival of lights will be noisier this year. A test of firecrackers available in the market jointly conducted by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and NGO AWAAZ on Wednesday found out that Mumbaikars could expect more noise pollution from them.



A cross-section of 23 firecrackers purchased from the open market was tested for their dBa (A-weighted decibels) and dBc (decibels relative to the carrier) levels. "It was found that although all single bombs were within the permissible limits of 125 dBa, most brands touched the outer limits (between 116 and 119 dBa), which was higher than last year's maximum reading of 117 dBa," said the AWAAZ Foundation.

Bombs such as the 10,000 lar (produced by Win Fireworks) violated the prescribed limit for series firecrackers. MPCB has stated they will recommend to the Controller of Explosives to ban these bombs. The smoke and dust pollution caused by all crackers would also be seemingly higher this year. MPCB would also be testing the crackers for chemical pollutants. It would also be conducting similar tests all over the state and generating a comprehensive report by October 12, which would be shared with Controller of Explosives. Between October 19 and 22, squads will be deployed across the city to test noise levels from 6 pm to midnight and prepare a report about the same.

