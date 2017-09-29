A 38-year-old fruit vendor received severe injuries after a doctor rammed his car into him in Worli. The incident took place when the doctor was trying to overtake a vehicle and hit the handcart.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.40 am on Wednesday, when the victim, identified as Rashid Saban Khan, 38, was pushing his handcart towards the footpath near Flora Hotel in Worli. Dr Vijay Bang, a resident of Worli Seaface, suddenly caught Khan unawares when he crashed his BMW into him.

Also Read: Thane Family Walks Through Flooded Nullah To Find Missing Son

While Bang rushed him to Podar Hospital, Khan was later asked to shift to a private hospital after he was given medical treatment. "The private hospital, however, refused to admit me as it was a police case. The doctor shifted me to Rajawadi Hospital at around 5 pm, and just left without taking any responsibility," said Khan.

Dr Bang's car at the police station

Khan, who is the sole breadwinner of his family, has fractured his hand and suffered injuries to his head, leg and other body parts. "The doctors said that I have to take complete bed rest for at least a month. Who will look after my family now?" asked Khan.

"A case has been registered against the doctor for rash driving and further investigation is on," a police officer from Worli police said. Despite repeated attempts, Bang was unavailable for comment.