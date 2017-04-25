Mumbai Crime: Doctor duped at petrol pump claims police refused to file FIR

Dr Rajendra Nikam has alleged that the attendant at Jokhim Petrol Pump on Sion Trombay Link Road filled petrol worth Rs 1,796, but he was charged Rs 2,100 (right). Pics/ Sameer Markande

A doctor, who was allegedly cheated of Rs 300 by a petrol pump station, only wanted one thing -- to bring the guilty to book. However, little did he realise that his attempt to lodge a complaint against the miscreant would translate into a five-hour-long futile effort.

The incident took place last evening when Dr Rajendra Nikam, who owns two hospitals in Kurla and Mankhurd, halted at a petrol station, Jokhim Petrol Pump, on Sion Trombay Link Road while on his way to work.

Nikam had asked the attendant to fill petrol worth Rs 2,100. However, he sensed something fishy early on. "While the attendant was filling petrol in my car, one worker approached me, asking if I needed to clean the windows. Later, another person asked me to open the bonnet so that he could change the water. I tried to avoid both of them," recalls Nikam.

However, when the other staff insisted that Nikam open his bonnet, he gave in and started looking for his keys. "As soon as I bent down, the attendant stopped the nozzle and kept it back on the machine. Right then, another boy arrived at the scene and started keying in something on the meter." Suspecting that they were trying to tamper with the machine, he got out and broke into an argument with the attendant.

Nikam then approached the manager of the petrol station, but was rebuffed. Instead, he was handed over a receipt of R2,100. "But, the meter read Rs 1,796," alleged Nikam.

The doctor then decided to call the police. When the police arrived at the scene, the situation blew out of proportion. After the police were unable to resolve the matter, Nikam decided to go to the nearby police station and file a case of cheating against the petrol station.

The police recorded the entire series of events. He claims that the police had nearly finished preparing the first information report (FIR), when the petrol owner arrived at the station over an hour later.

Following a brief discussion with the owner, the police did an unexpected U-turn and refused to lodge a case. "The cops said that I could instead submit a written complaint, which would later be forwarded to the deputy commissioner of police of that zone, who would decide on further course of action," said Nikam.

Gaonkar, senior inspector, Trombay police, said, "We have taken his complaint in writing. Further action will be taken as per guidelines by the DCP."