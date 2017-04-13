Mumbai: Doctor flouting all rules dies in accident on JJ flyover



The police inspect the spot on JJ flyover where JJ hospital’s Dr Tajandar Singh crashed his bike in the wee hours of Thursday

It was a tense night at JJ hospital, as doctors and nurses ran around trying to save their colleague. However, the 28-year-old resident doctor from the hospital succumbed to his grievous head and other injuries, sustained in a bike accident on JJ flyover, in the early hours on Thursday.

Dark tragedy

Third-year student in the anaesthesia department Tajandar Singh was on his way to the hospital on his Bullet around 3 am, riding on the JJ flyover where two-wheelers are not allowed, when the accident happened.

As per initial police investigations, he was talking on the phone when he lost control of his bike, causing it to swerve. The bike crashed into the divider, and he was thrown off it, landing several feet away. As he was not wearing a helmet, he sustained severe head injuries and started bleeding heavily.

"Owing to the impact of the crash, he sustained severe injuries to the brain; half of his head was badly crushed," said a doctor from the hospital.

Sources at the hospital said he had died on the spot, but officials from the hospital confirmed his death only after 4 am. An accidental death report has been registered with the Pydhonie police.



The stretch, which had quite an amount of blood spilled all over, was littered with pieces of his damaged vehicle as well as his belongings. Pics/ Pradeep Dhivar

On the spot

Forensic experts collected blood samples from the accident spot, which was littered with blood and pieces of his smashed bike.

"There are no eyewitnesses to the incident, so it will be tough to say with certainty what caused the crash, but considering the marks and the accident pattern, it can be surmised that he lost control over the bike and it skidded. As he wasn’t wearing a helmet, his head was severely injured," said a senior police officer present at the spot.

Hospital dean Dr TP Lahane said, "I haven’t slept throughout the night, since receiving news about the accident. We tried our best to save his life."

The police said this incident once again highlights how even after relentless attempts by the traffic department to stop two-wheeler riders from using JJ flyover, bikers are still using it at night, which has often proved risky, leading to numerous mishaps and deaths. JJ flyover is one of the longest in the city. There are three sharp curves on it that make riding on it dangerous.

Eight traffic policemen — two on each end and four on the bridge — are supposed to be present to stop rule violations. The department, however, said that they have been repeatedly warning two-wheelers riders against using that stretch, but to no avail.

A senior traffic policeman said, "We have been repeatedly telling bikers that JJ flyover is out of bounds for them. There are signages all along; we also do nakabandi at both ends during the day and drink-driving checks at night. In spite of all this, if someone so educated sneaks through and speeds, accidents are bound to happen."