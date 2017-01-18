Mumbai: Doctor kills self after scoring low in MD exam

A 24-year-old doctor committed suicide on January 16 by jumping from the balcony of his seventh floor flat in Kandivali East. The deceased has been identified as Parth Bamaria, who took the extreme step as he hadn’t fared well in the first semester exams of his Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree.

According to the police, Parth jumped around 1.10 am from flat 703 in the C Wing. Residents heard a loud thud and rushed to the spot. They saw Parth’s body lying there and called the police. The Samta Nagar police reached the spot and after conducting the necessary panchnama, sent it for post-mortem.

'Hold myself responsible'

Initially, the family members suspected the death to be a murder, but when they found the suicide note, kept under his mobile phone that was switched off, they came to know about the suicide. Parth said in his suicide note, ‘Alvida to mummy and daddy. Do not blame yourselves for my suicide, I hold myself responsible for it.’

Parth was the only child of his parents, who reside in the B Wing, on the 18th floor. His father Piyush, who is an orthopaedic doctor, had gifted the flat to Parth to help him study for his MD exams. Parth was living there with his cousin, who is also a doctor. The cousin was not at home at the time of the incident. His grandfather is also an orthopaedic doctor, who runs a dispensary at Santacruz.

A police officer from Samata Nagar police station said that Parth was a brilliant student who’d always scored good marks. He had completed his MBBS and was studying for an MD, while practicing at the KEM Hospital. “Further investigation is going on,” said Dilip Yadav, senior inspector, Samta Nagar police station.