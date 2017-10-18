The Kalachowky police have arrested Kailas Yadav, 19, a domestic help for placing a cellphone in the bathroom of his employer to film her while she was bathing.

Representation pic

The woman found the phone, with the camera kept on the video recording mode, on Monday around 10.30 am, when she'd gone for a bath. She called her husband and showed the phone to him. They then found a 13.58-minute video recording on it.

The couple went to Kalachowky police station and lodged an FIR against Yadav. Cops immediately arrested him under IPC section 354 (C). He was remanded in police custody till October 18.

