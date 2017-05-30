Mumbai: Dozen city bikers held for speeding in Bandra West



Cops during the nakabandi at Carter Road last night. Pic/ Pradeep Dhivar

In a post mid-night crack down on rash riders, the Khar police nabbed over a dozen bikers at Carter Road in Bandra West, in the early hours of Tuesday.

In order to reduce the number of deaths caused due to rash driving, the Mumbai Police and the traffic department have been conducting a series of surprise checks across the city. A police officer said, "Recently, we have intensified such checks to nab the frequent offenders. Besides charging offenders for rash driving, we are also monitoring if they are taking precautions — wearing helmets or safety gear. Failure to do so will result in them paying fines. We are focusing on areas frequented by bikers at night, especially Bandra and Kherwadi."

Cops, however, are essentially concerned that the bikers don't injure themselves. Another police officer said, "When we signal the bikers to slow down, some of them try to flee by speeding away. It can be dangerous because the bikers can end up injuring themselves."