Mumbai: DRI seizes smuggled memory cards worth Rs 66 lakh; accused held

Following the recovery of memory cards worth Rs 66 lakh from the Andheri Air Cargo, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a man in connection with its smuggling.

Investigations have revealed that accused Sarfaraz Haji alias Turk, who is a very important part of the illegal import-export racket, is the member of a highly professional gang. In all, he has made 29 trips to countries like Dubai, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Thailand till date, for the business.

According to sources in the DRI, recently they had received information about a huge quantity of memory cards concealed in a box at the Andheri Cargo. Thereafter, they raided the spot and seized the consignment, which had 46,000 memory cards. The box had the name of a Chinese company Shimin Guo Gungxo and a Mumbai address written on it. However, the cops could not locate the address.

On enquiring about the parcel with the courier company, which had transported it, Turk's name came to the fore. Thereafter, he was arrested. A DRI source said that Turk's interrogation revealed that the racket was an international one. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Customs Act.

