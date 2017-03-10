Mumbai: Driver rams into Mangalam Birla's daughter Ananya's car

The police are on the lookout for a driver, who rammed his bus into the car of musician Ananya Birla, daughter of Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, on Wednesday, before fleeing from the spot. While Ananya was unhurt in the mishap, she complained about it on the Mumbai police’s twitter handle. “A bus driver bangs into my standing car as we are waiting at a signal. Worst part- he winks and laughs at me right after!!” Ananya tweeted. She added that the police turned a blind eye. “The police didn’t do anything about it!! @MumbaiPolice and the bus driver just speeds away. Ironic it happened on Women’s Day. Terrible.”

The Mumbai police immediately responded to the tweet. “We have asked the Worli police to look into the case,” said Ashok Dudhe, deputy commissioner of police (PRO).