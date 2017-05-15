Mumbai: Driving lesson gone awry lands ten in hospital at Mazgaon



Firoz Malik suffered a fracture in his right leg in the incident

In yet another incident of reckless driving, two amateur drivers lost control of their milk van and crushed around 10 people sleeping outside their hut in Naralwadi, Mazgaon, early on Sunday morning. Of the 10 injured, one child has sustained fractures while the other nine have escaped with minor injuries. The Byculla police arrested the duo.

Sleeping on the road

At around 4 am, many residents of the hutments on Sant Savta Marg, Mazgaon were asleep on the pavement when a speeding tempo hurtled in their direction. "I was sleeping inside the house when I heard very loud braking, followed by screaming. I opened the door to see this tempo in front of my house," said Abdul Rehman, resident of Naralwadi. "I ran towards the tempo and found Firoz Malik crying in pain. The other residents, meanwhile, informed the police. Inside the tempo, we found two people who we suspect were drunk at the time," added Rehman.

When the police came to the spot, they took the injured along with the two accused to JJ Hospital. Firoz and his mother sustained severe injuries to their legs, and an X-ray examination also showed that Firoz had a fracture. The other 9 were treated on an OPD basis.

Reshma, whose brother was injured in the mishap, said, "Most of the injured were given oral medicines, so now after they have worn off, many of them are feeling pain again."

"Everyday, because of the summer, we sleep outside the house. When the tempo dashed into us, my brother Aftab and I got lucky and found ourselves under the tempo and no wheel touched us," said Ashfaq Ali Arbaj Khan.

Cops say

"The do has been identified as Chandraprakash Rajendra Singh (23) and Arjun Bahadur Singh (30), both residents APMC market in Vashi. Arjun was teaching Chandraprakash how to drive. They have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act and IPC," said an officer from Byculla police station.