Mumbai: Drug peddlers luring youngsters with cocaine disguised as toffees

Looks like chocolate? Don't eat it! Drug peddlers in South Mumbai are trafficking cocaine to college-going youths in the guise of toffees. According to a report by The Times of India, the drug is being distributed in small cocaine sachets, also called, 'love sips' or 'love drops'.

Peddlers offer these as 'free samples' to youngsters, who seemingly develop an addiction to it in an instant.

The anti-narcotic cell of Azad Maidan police, stumbled upon this modus operandi after the arrest of two Nigerians. 115 gm of cocaine and 60 gm of mephedrone or meow meow worth Rs 8 lakh were recovered from the accused, along with several small saches of the drug, which comprised of 5 gm of cocaine wrapped cleverly in individual polythene wraps, thus making them resemble chocolates.



Police say that once hooked, the addict can to through any means necessary to fund his habit, even committing crimes like stealing.

Nigerian drug dealers have been peddling these 'love sips' to college students in Wadibunder. Cops say that 14 Nigerian nationals arrested on drug distribution charges this year had access to these 'love sips' in some quantity.

Police conducted massive raids in Wadibunder last year, during which the gang easily escaped by jumping across railway tracks and even injured two policemen by pelting stones at them.

According to police sources, cops are familiar with a few boys, who are regular customers of these drug peddlers, but are hesitant to initiate any action against them, fearing that they would take an extreme step if their addiction is revealed to their kin.