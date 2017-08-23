Mumbai: Drunk biker rams into cop while trying to escape nakabandi



Drunk biker Yusuf Amjad seen undergoing the breath analyser test, minutes after injuring constable Shailesh Pawar (left)

A drunk biker, who was trying to escape from the clutches of the police, rammed into a constable late last night. The cop, however, escaped with minor injuries.

The accused, identified as Yusuf Amjad, 30, hails from Kandivli and works at a call-centre. With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations just two days away, the police have upped security with nakabandis at important locations across the city.

Amjad, who was heading home drunk last night, was taken aback when he saw the police stationed on Western Urban Road. In order to avoid the cops, he tried to zoom past them. Constable Shailesh Pawar, who noticed the speeding biker, came in the way of the bike in order to ensure he didn't escape. In the process, Amjad rammed into Pawar.

According to an officer, who was at the spot, the front bike tyre went over Pawar's leg, injuring a toe. The police then rounded up Amjad and asked him to blow into the breath analyser to check if he was drunk. However, he refused and requested the cops to let him go.

After 10 minutes of drama, the rider finally agreed to the breath analyser test. The machine showed 46 mg alcohol in the rider's breath. He was then booked for drunk driving.

What the law says?

If the breath analyser shows 30 to 60 mg alcohol per 100 ml blood, the rider has to pay a deposit of R2,000 at the local police station, after which he has to produce himself at court, where the judge decides on the quantum of punishment. The punishment can vary from a fine to six months jail.