Mumbai: Drunk driver injures three at Carter Road, locals thrash him

The car that was damaged by locals. Pic/Sameer Markande

A 29-year-old man hit three people near Carter Road at 10 pm last night in an inebriated state. Angry locals beat him up and hurled stones at his car. However, no one was seriously injured in the crash.

Mukeshkumar Pukhraj Jain was retuning home after partying with his friends when he dashed his car into a scooty, an autoricksaw and two cars, injuring three people. After the incident, people gathered and started pelting stones at his car.

The complainant, Kimaya Kiran Pednekar, a 30-year-old woman, fractured her leg in the accident. Medical test conducted at Shatabdhi Hospital in Kandivali confirmed that Jain had consumed alcohol above permissible limits.

Jain has been charged under sections 279, 337, 338 and 185 of IPC under Motor Vehicle Act. He will be produced to court on Wednesday.