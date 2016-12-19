Mumbai: Drunk man arrested for allegedly 'kidnapping' crying child



Representational picture

A 22-year-old man, who works as a waiter for a hotel in Dhobi Talao, was arrested by the police for allegedly kidnapping a boy. The accused, who police sources say was drunk, maintained that he took the boy along with him as he "couldn't watch him cry".

The boy's mother, who worked for a catering company, had left her 4-year-old son alone for a few minutes, when this incident occurred. Upon realising that her child his missing, she lodged a complaint with the Amboli Police Station. The incident happened at Jogeshwari.

According to a report by The Indian Express, police were able to spot the accused, Rajendra Kashyap, who was holding the baby boy, after studying CCTV footage. The cops sent descriptions of both the accused and the boy across the police wireless network.

Kashyap was nabbed and was taken to Azad Maidan Police Station for questioning after he was discovered loitering in Dhobi Talao by patrolling policemen. During interrogation he denied kidnapping the child and said that he was just taking him along after being unable to bear his sobbing. He claimed to the cops that the boy was a neighbour's kid. The police also revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol

The cops are further interrogating the man, to ascertain his actual motive. The accused was produced in Andheri court and remanded to police custody, while the child was reunited with his mother.