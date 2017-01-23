Mumbai: Drunk man feared dead returns home in his underwear

53-year-old Kisan Sable, a Bombay Port Trust (BPT) employee living in Ghatkopar's Indira Nagar, went missing on January 16, after consuming liqour. A complaint was lodged with the Ghatkopar police, by his family members after he failed to return home after a whole day.

According to a report by The Times of India, Kisan would usually return home by 6 pm regularly, but failed to do so on that day, thus worrying his kin.

On January 17, a day after Kisan's disappearance, Chunnabhatti police received a tip-off from a man named Baburao Patil, a local from the area, about a bag, which was discovered at Nagoba Chawl. Cops found Kisan's purse and identity card, among clothes containing fresh blood stains in it.

This led to a theory that he might be killed and his body dumped somewhere, since police had found bodies dumped at LTT railway station, Govandi and Manhurd dumping ground, which made them suspect this to be a possible case of murder.

A massive search was launched with a team from Karnataka being dispatched as well, since a mobile tower location was detected there by the police.

But, all this work proved useless as surprisingly Kisan's son Tushar informed the police that his father had returned on January 18.

The man revealed that he had visited a liquor shop since he hadn't consumed alcohol for nearly 7 months. Kisan confessed that he had a little too much that day and fell on his head, which resulted in a lot of bleeding.

He then wiped the blood off his shirt and took the wet clothes and dumped them in his bag. Police say that he was roaming in his underwear since then and has no memory of where he went after that. He gained consciousness after sleeping on roads and returned to his family, who at first failed to recognise him due to him wearing only undergarments.