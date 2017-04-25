Mumbai: Duo arrested for raping late friend's daughter



The Kurar police have arrested two people for raping their late friend's daughter for the past several months. According to police sources, the incident came to light on Monday when the victim started vomiting. After her mother took her to a doctor, it was revealed that she was seven-months pregnant.

The accused has been identified as Jagananath Panda (37) and Babu Mandal (42), both residents of Malad (east).

An officer from Kurar police station said that the victim had approached Panda for some help as she was facing a dispute regarding a house that her father had sold to another man. She often used to visit Panda at the statue-making workshop where he worked. Taking advantage of this, he and his friend Mandal used to rape her. They had even threatened to kill her if she revealed it to anyone.

Another police officer said, "After the victim's mother filed a complaint and we recorded the girl's statement, a case was registered. The accused will be produced in court today."