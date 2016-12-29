Mumbai: Duo gets 4-year jail term, fined Rs 5,000 each for attacking, robbing Karate teacher



Representational picture

Two men were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 4 years and told to pay Rs 5,000 fine by Dindoshi sessions court, for assaulting and robbing a 56-year-old Karate teacher last year. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the victim, Shrikant Tiwari, a black belt in Karate, was thrashed by the duo, who also snatched his gold chain and watch.

Tiwari, who was having a stroll near New Zealand guest house in Goregaon, was accosted by the two, who were on a bike. An argument ensued, which resulted into an altercation, when they told him to leave the place as it was Adivasi land. Tiwari was initially able to fight back but stopped when one of them brandished a knife at him. He even fled the spot in fear forgetting his car, which was parked there.

The convicts, Ravi Yadav, 27, and Jaychandra Yadav, 30, proceeded to smash his car windows. The incident happened in March 2015. Of the two, Jayachandra is an externed criminal. Both were nabbed after the police received a tip-off regarding their whereabouts.