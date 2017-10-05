'Sexy Durga', a Malayalam film, has sparked furore among social media users, with many sending death threats to the film's lead actor Rajshri Deshpande.

Deshpande, best known for playing the fearless maid in 2015 film 'Angry Indian Goddesses', has filed a complaint with the Versova police station.

The actor on her part, however, clarified that the film isn't even "remotely connected to anything religious". "It highlights the issues women face in our country," said Deshpande of the film, which received the Hivos Tiger Award at the Rotterdam Film Festival in February this year.

"Unfortunately, some people are being misled by the title of the film and are threatening me and the team," added the actor, who will next be seen in Nandita Das's film on Saadat Hasan Manto.

"I have been receiving threat messages on my Facebook page and personal Facebook account. Apart from expletives and obscene messages, people have even threatened me with death," the actor said. "One user, Govind Joshi, abused my family. He threatened me, saying, 'Yama will put melting iron in your mouth and wait for your life to end'," Deshpande said.

According to sources, the police have registered an FIR under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 67A (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act etc, in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

The case has been sent to the crime branch's cyber cell wing for investigation, an official said.

