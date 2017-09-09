Mumbai: Dutch journo booked for kidnap after Bandra Bizman files FIR

Locked in a divorce and custody battle with his wife, the 38-year-old has alleged that his wife hired the journo to take their 3-year-old from his custody

Nadia Rashid with Insiya

The Bandra police, on court's direction, have registered a case of attempt to kidnap and criminal conspiracy against a renowned criminal journalist from the Netherlands as per a Bandra businessman's complaint.

Locked in a legal battle with his Dutch wife for divorce and their child's custody, Shehzad Hemani, 38, MD of Conros Steels, in his complaint to the police has said that the journalist, John van den Heuvel, and his aide were seen doing a recce outside his residence to kidnap his daughter as per a contract was given by his wife Nadia Rashid.

Shehzad Hemani

Foreign angle

Hemani alleged that Heuvel was a member of an international child theft and trafficking racket and was hired by Rashid to take away their three-year-old daughter Insiya from Hemani's custody and bring her to the Netherlands.

On March 26, Heuvel made an attempt to kidnap Insiya, but it was foiled by the private security, Hemani's complaint alleges, adding that the family court, on July 18, ordered that Insiya would be in his custody till the final judgment in the case.

His complaint adds that an Internet search shows that Heuvel was earlier punished in Mexico for a similar crime and Suriname had barred him for the same.

The police have booked Heuvel, Rashid, her mother Nikhat Tahira, brother Adnan and sister Sadiya under Indian Penal Code sections.

John van den Heuvel on the show he hosts for a Dutch channel, in which he tries to help parents whose children have been taken away by their exes

In the past

As per his complaint, Hemani and Rashid met in the Netherlands in 2005 and got married in April 2011. Rashid, who had two failed marriages, and her daughter (from her second husband) Elvira Chaudhary started living with Hemani in Mumbai. The two had Insiya in March 2014.

Hemani has alleged that in December 2014 Rashid went to the Netherlands with the two girls for TB treatment, and later, refused to return to Mumbai, saying she didn't like it.

In May 2015, he filed for divorce and the child's custody at the family court in Bandra. In October 2016, he went back to the Netherlands and brought Insiya back with him.

