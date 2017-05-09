Mumbai: Eastern freeway repairs causes major traffic snarls

The BMC will be carrying out re-surfacing work on all the six lanes of the freeway in the next 6 months



North-bound traffic was hit due to the repair work on Eastern Freeway. Pic/Satej Shinde

Motorists plying on the Eastern Freeway experienced a chaotic time during the wee hours of Tuesday as north-bound traffic was shut down for nearly four hours.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had closed the stretch from Dockyard Road to Bhakti Park between midnight and 4 am this morning, to carry out road re-surfacing work.

However, though there is barely any traffic on the stretch during that time, no prior intimation of repair work from the Mumbai police, the MMRDA or even the BMC, caused problems for motorists using this stretch.

The contractor had barricaded the entrance of PD'Mello Road and deployed one person to guide people to take another route.

Motorists were allowed to use the freeway only after the Wadala arm, causing heavy traffic snarls.

When contacted by mid-day, Ashok Dudhe, deputy commissioner of police, traffic (city) said, "The traffic movement was managed efficiently."

According to an official from the BMC, the civic body will be carrying out cement-concrete re-surfacing work on all the six lanes of the freeway during the next six months.

Speaking to mid-day, SO Kori, chief engineer (bridges), said, "All the six lanes of the freeway will be repaired in phases." According to data collected by MMRDA, currently, more than 3,000 vehicles use the freeway on both the sides every day.