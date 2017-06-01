Mumbai: Education Minister Vinod Tawde warns school of NOC cancellation



Vinod Tawde

At a time when the future of more than 70 students of Dahisar's Universal High School hangs in balance, education minister Vinod Tawde has emerged as a savior. He has warned the school that its no-objection certificate (NOC) would be cancelled if it does not withdraw the de-enrolment letters sent to students, whose parents have been protesting against the fee hike.

"We will cancel Universal High School's NOC if they expel any student for not paying the hiked fees. We have sent a notice to the school regarding this and called them for a meeting on June, to resolve the issue," said Tawde in a press release.

On May 26, the parents of 78 students studying in the school received de-enrolment letters for not paying the hiked fees. The school has even returned the cheques that parents had given based on the old fee structure.

However, the school is quite firm on their decision of not taking the students back if they stuck to the old fee structure. "Whatever we're doing is in accordance with the law and we respect the state government's decision too. If it decides to cancel our NOC, then we will shut down the school," said Jesus Lall, Chairman of Universal High School.

Meanwhile, parents are of the opinion that their fight would end only after the school withdraws the new fee structure. "For the past couple of days we were really worried about our child's future. But the education minister's decision has come as a big relief," said a parent.

