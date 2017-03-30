Mumbai: Eight held with defunct notes worth Rs 3 crore near Sakinaka

The anti-robbery and dacoity cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested eight people, who were trying to exchange defunct currencies worth Rs 3 crore near the Sakinaka junction.

Officials of the cell laid a trap near the area on Tuesday night and arrested the eight identified as Abdul Ansari, Girish Shah (56), Vinod Sanghvi (64), Mukesh Mehta (58), Farooq Shaikh (44), Anwar Shaikh (39), Dr Renold P'Dmello (57) and Shaqib Shaikh (45).

The cops recovered the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes from a sack that they were carrying. All of them were arrested under section 41(1) (D) of the Mumbai Police Act.

According to police, the accused told them that a man had promised to exchange the defunct currencies at a 40 per cent commission.

Speaking to mid-day, DCP, Crime Dr Vinay Rathod said, "The accused were presented before the court and later released. The Income Tax department will carry out further investigation in the case."